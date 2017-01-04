EC: Elections in five states to be women, disabled and eco friendly

New Delhi, Jan 4: As Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi announced the election dates for the upcoming assembly polls in five states on Wednesday, he categorically stressed on the need to make voting process women, disabled and ecologically friendly.

The elections for the five states - Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand - will begin on February 4. Counting of the votes will take place on March 11.

At the very beginning of a press meet to announce the election dates, the CEC said all women-managed polling stations would be set up. However, he did not mention about the numbers of such 'special' booths to come up during the elections.

Addressing the need of the physically-challenged voters, who often face great difficulties while casting their votes, Zaidi said assembly elections will to be persons with disabilities friendly.

The CEC said the polling station-wise mapping of persons with disabilities was being done.

This time, the elections are likely to become noise-free too, if EC's guidelines are strictly-followed by the political parties, which generally is not the case.

"Sound pollution is a concern, there will be no use of loudspeakers after 10pm. Police and electoral officers will ensure clampdown on it," said Zaidi.

He added that EC discourages the use of environmentally hazardous material in assembly elections campaigns.

