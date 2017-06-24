EC disqualifies MP minister Narottam Mishra over election expenditure

Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra has been disqualified by the Election Commission of India on Saturday for submitting wrong information of election expenditure.

Mishra's election from the Datia Assembly constituency also stands void. He has been barred from contesting elections for three years. The assembly polls are likely to be held in December 2018.

Rajendra Bharti of the Congress had alleged that Mishra, a close aide of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, had not filed certain details in his election expenditure in the 2008 polls.

Mishra had moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court and the Supreme Court against the EC notice, but did not get any relief.

