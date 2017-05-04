EC calls for all party meet over EVM issue on May 12th

Election Commission of India on Thursday called an all party meeting on electronic voting machines issue on May 12th in New Delhi.

Recently, 16 opposition parties had urged the EC to revert to ballot system instead of EVMs in upcoming elections in view of the alleged tampering.

Earlier, the government had sanctioned funds of Rs 3,173.47 crore to buy 16.15 lakh VVPATs as sought by the EC.

The poll panel has already placed an order for the same with Bharat Electronics Ltd and Electronic Corporation of India Ltd and expects to get the machines by September 2018.

After the latest assembly elections in five states, many opposition parties raised questions over the integrity of EVMs.