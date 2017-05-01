EC bribery case: TTV Dinakaran sent to Tihar jail

The Tis Hazari court sent TTV Dinakaran and his aide Mallikarjuna to 15 days judicial custody. The duo will now spend the next 15 days in high-security Tihar Jail. The Delhi police produced TTV Dinakaran and Mallikarjuna in court on Monday after the end of their police custody.

TTV Dinakaran was taken to Chennai while in the custody of the Delhi crime branch police. The police who visited his residence had also questioned his family members. The police are attempting to trace the illegal routes through which money was transferred to alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. It may be noted that Sukesh is already in judicial custody and his bail petitions were rejected by the Tis Hazari court.

Dinakaran is accused of conspiring with Sukesh Chandrasekhar to bribe officials of the election commission of India in a bid to receive a favourable verdict in the AIADMK symbol row. The Delhi police have also arrested a hawala operator who had allegedly helped transfer Rs 10 crore to Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Naresh was arrested from Delhi airport and is said to be a close aide of middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The Delhi police, on Sunday, had questioned Sukesh Chandrasekhar's lawyer in connection with the case. Sukesh was arrested on April 16 from a star hotel in Delhi while Dinakaran was arrested days later along with his aides.

TTV Dinakaran is accused of striking a deal of Rs 50 crore with Sukesh Chandrasekhar to influence EC officials in the AIADMK two leaves symbol case.

OneIndia News