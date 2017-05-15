EC bribery case: More jail time for TTV Dinakaran, custody extended

The Tiz Hazari court extended the judicial custody of TTV Dinakaran in the election commission bribery case. Dinakaran was produced before the judge via video conferencing on Monday along with other accused. The court extended the custody of all accused till May 29.

Accused of attempting to bribe officials of the Election Commission of India TTV Dinakaran and Sukesh Chandrasekhar along with their aides were arrested by the Delhi police. Dinakaran who was arrested by the Delhi crime branch police on April 26 was sent to high-security Tihar jail on May 1. The Delhi police sought extension on the accused's custody following which the court extended judicial custody of the accused by 14 days.

TTV Dinakaran is expected to be brought to Chennai by the Enforcement Directorate on a 'prisoner on transit warrant' to be produced before a sessions court in connection with a FERA case in June.

