EC bribery case: Dinakaran wanted R K Nagar bypoll on a date suggested by astrologers

Making fresh allegations against TTV Dinakaran, the Delhi police on Saturday claimed that he wanted dates of R K Nagar bypoll changed. In a fresh submission made to the Tis Hazari court, Delhi police claimed that Dinakaran asked Sukesh to use his contacts and schedule the bypoll on 5th of any month or a date that adds up to 5 since it was his 'lucky number'.

The Delhi police also told the court that the name of an official in the election commission had emerged. This is the first time in the probe that a name from the election commission has emerged. More arrests are likely with this development. The name of the official, the Delhi police claimed, was heard in a conversation between Dinakaran and Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Delhi police claimed that they are investigating the role of this official.

The Delhi police who recorded statements of four witnesses in the election commission bribery case told the court that Dinakaran apart from seeking to get a favourable verdict in the AIADMK symbol row, also pushed to influence bypoll dates. The crime branch police told the court that they had the recording of a conversation where Dinakaran is heard saying that astrologers had told him that 5 was his lucky number.

Further, the conversation reveals how Dinakaran asked Sukesh to 'manage his sources in the election commission' to ensure that bypolls are held on a date favourable to him. The court meanwhile, had admitted the Delhi police's plea seeking voice samples.

After from charges of attempting to bribe election commission officers to get a favourable verdict in the AIADMK symbol row, Dinakaran has now been accused of attempting to influence election dates. The Delhi police objected to Sukesh Chandrasekhar's bail and claimed that he has a record of going missing after securing bail in earlier cases. The court reserved orders on Sukesh's bail to Monday.

OneIndia News