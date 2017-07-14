EC bribery case: Dinakaran not named in first chargesheet filed by Delhi police

The Delhi Crime Branch police on Friday filed the first chargesheet in the Election Commission of India bribery case. AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran's name was, however, missing from the chargesheet. The Delhi police claimed that a supplementary chargesheet would be filed against him later.

The Delhi police filed a chargesheet against alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in the Tis Hazari court on Friday. While TTV Dinakaran's name did not feature in the chargesheet, police maintained that he along with the other accused will be named in the supplementary chargesheet.

"From the statement of witnesses, analysis of call details of all accused persons and witnesses, recovery of CD and its analysis, it was found that accused Sukesh and TTV Dinakaran were discussing the matter over 'two leaves' election symbol pending in ECI. These facts clearly show that a criminal conspiracy was hatched...", the charge sheet said.

While the first chargesheet has been filed solely against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the Delhi police told the court that a separate chargesheet would be filed in the case against the other accused since the investigation was still in progress.

"Investigation regarding the CD containing the conversation between Sukesh and Dinakaran, contents of mobile phones seized from different accused persons/witnesses in pending. The same shall be finalised after receipt of FSL results. The investigation regarding the alleged involvement of officials in ECI is also in progress. Similarly, investigation regarding the source and route of the illegal channels of financial transactions is still in progress. Investigation with respect to recovered cars and Pulkit Kundra is in progress," the chargesheet submitted to Tis Hazari court said.

The Delhi police have told the court that chargesheet in all pending aspects will be filed before it separately. Since the police were able to gather enough evidence against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the present chargesheet was prepared against him, the police said. More evidence against him in the form of FSL results will be added in the additional chargesheet.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been accused of receiving money from TTV Dinakaran to pay bribes to election commission of India officials in the AIADMK Symbol row. While the Tis Hazari court agreed to grant bail to Dinakaran and his aide, Sukesh Chandrasekhar and two others hawala operators were denied bail in the case.

OneIndia News