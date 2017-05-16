EC bribery case: Deputy chief of NRI forum of Karnataka summoned

The Delhi Crime Branch probing the election commission bribery case summoned V C Prakash, the deputy chairman of NRI Forum of Karnataka. Prakash has been asked to join the probe after his name popped up during investigations of Dinakaran, Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Mallikarjuna.

V C Prakash, an NRI is said to be close to TTV Dinakaran. Delhi Crime branch is said to have summoned Prakash in connection with the case earlier but he had not appeared for questioning. Following his absence, fresh summons has been issued to Prakash. The man is a known face in the NRI circles and enjoyed minister of state status in Karnataka after the Siddaramaiah government passed an order in 2014.

During the course of the investigation, the accused are said to have spoken about V C Prakash. Crime branch police are attempting to verify the statements of the accused. Sources suggested that Prakash may have played a role in arranging for the money to help TTV Dinakaran and in its transportation.

Meanwhile, TTV Dinakaran has asked the Delhi police for copies of his alleged conversation with middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The police had told the court that they had a CD with a recording of conversations between Sukesh and Dinakaran and wanted voice samples to verify the same. Dinakaran has been arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe officials of the election commission to gain a favourable verdict in the AIADMK two leaves symbol.

