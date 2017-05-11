EC bribery case: Delhi police seek voice samples of accused

The Delhi police has sought the court's directive to access voice samples of accused in the Election commission bribery case. The Tis Hazari court will take up the matter on Monday after the counsel for Sukesh Chandrashekhar sought time to file reply on the same.

The court also extended the judicial custody of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the alleged middleman in the case till Monday. Both, Sukesh and TTV Dinakaran will be produced in court on Monday. The Delhi police have sought the court's intervention seeking voice samples of the accused in the case.

As part of investigations the Delhi police have accessed audio recordings including phone conversations between Dinakaran, Sukesh and other accused in the case. The police have sought voice samples to strengthen evidence before chargesheet is filed in the case.

Dinakaran has been accused of conspiring with Sukesh and attempting to bribe election commission officials to gain a favourable verdict in the AIADMK symbol row. Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a conman posed as a judge and assured Dinakaran of help. The Delhi police arrested the duo along with an aide of TTV Dinakaran and a hawala operator who reportedly helped route money illegally.

OneIndia News