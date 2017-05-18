EC bribery case: Another hawala operator who helped Dinakaran arrested

The Delhi Crime branch police have arrested another hawala operator who is suspected to have helped TTV Dinakaran and Sukesh Chandrasekhar in the Election commission bribery case.

A hawala operator identified as Babu Bhai was apprehended by officials of the crime branch on Thursday. The man who is now in the custody of the Delhi police is suspected to have worked as an agent with Naresh and helped in transferring Rs 10 crore from Dinakaran to middleman Sukesh. Naresh, who was arrested from Delhi in April is accused of routing money through illegal channels and helping Dinakaran transfer Rs 10 crore to Sukesh.

Dinakaran's bail plea hearing adjourned

A Delhi court that took up Dinakaran's bail plea for hearing on Thursday adjourned the same to May 22. Dinakaran whose judicial custody was extended till May 29 had moved court seeking bail. Dinakaran has spent close to a month in Delhi's high-security Tihar Jail. The Delhi crime branch police arrested Dinakaran and his aide Mallikarjuna in the election commission bribery case. He along with Sukesh Chandrasekhar face allegations of attempting to bribe election commission of India officials in the AIADMK symbol row to gain a favourable verdict.

Dinakaran is also expected to be brought to Chennai on a 'prisoner on transit warrant' in June. Dinakaran in expected to be produced by the enforcement directorate in the Egmore court in Chennai for framing of charges in a FERA case.

OneIndia News