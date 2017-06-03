EC begins EVM challenge; only 2 parties present

The Election Commission on Saturday began EVM Challenge s at EC Delhi office.

Only two political parties National Congress Party and Communist Party of India (M) participated in the challenge, reports ANI.

The EC continued with the EVM challenge after the Uttarakhand High Court on Firday evening rejected a plea which called for a stay claiming the Election Commission does not have the authority to conduct the event.

Rules of the EVM challenge:

Political parties will be given a four-hour slot to prove that EVMs can be tampered with.

The election commission made it clear that it will not allow circuits or machines from outside their headquarters.

It also maintained that change of internal circuits will also not be allowed.

The challenge will be open for four to five days, the CEC said.

Changing of EVM components like motherboard will not be allowed Representatives of the political parties can press any key WiFi, Bluetooth and any internet device can be used

The EVMs will have to be picked by from ECI's warehouse in Delhi at parties' own cost If a party fails to report at the alloted time without prior intimation, their challenge will be canceled

Each party can choose four EVMs from any four polling stations out of the five states where assembly elections were held.

If the EVM stops functioning during the challenge or if the challengers violate rules, the challenge will be struck down.

The Election Commission of India had threw open EVM challenge to political parties last month. Chief Election Commissioner of India Dr Nasim Zaidi said that starting June 3 state and national parties can attempt to hack, tamper or rig EVMs.

The Election Commission stated that three authorized persons from each political parties can be nominated for the challenge. Those interested in the challenge had to confirm before 5 PM on May 26.

The Election Commission during a press conference also assured that the EVMs are tamper-free and threw open a challenge to anyone who can prove that EVMs can be rigged.

The EVM hackathon is a result of allegations of EVM rigging by AAP, Congress, BSP and other political parties. Following the five state Assembly elections, opposition parties had alleged that EVMs were rigged to give a favorable result to select political parties.

