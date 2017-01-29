EC bans exit polls in poll-bound states

Chandigarh, Jan 29: The Election Commission on Sunday banned exit polls between February 4 and March 8 in the five poll-bound states of country, including the Amritsar Lok Sabha bypoll.

Citing provisions of section 126 A of Representations of the Peoples' Act, 1951, a spokesman of the EC said, "Exit polls cannot be conducted and publicised by means of print and electronic media or dissemination in any other manner starting from February 4, 2017 at 7 AM to March 8, 2017 at 5.30 PM."

Clarifying further, he said that display of any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey in any electronic media is prohibited during the period 48 hours, including the hour fixed for conclusion of voting in each of the phases in connection with the elections.

The assembly elections in Punjab and Goa are scheduled for February 8, while in Uttarakhand it is scheduled for February 15. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held between February 11 to March 8 in seven phases. Assembly elections in Manipur will be held on 4 March and 8 March in two phases.

PTI