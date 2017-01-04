EC to announce poll dates for five states at 12

The term of the UP assembly ends on May 27. The terms of the other four expire in March.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The Election Commission will announce election dates for upcoming assembly polls in five states at 12 noon on Wednesday. The poll bound states are Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

The term of the UP assembly ends on May 27. The terms of the other four expire in March.

According to reports, the EC wrote to the cabinet secretary and chief secretaries of the five states to keep the administrative machinery ready for smooth implementation.

Nasim Zaidi
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi

During a meeting of Election Commission and top officials of the Home Ministry on Monday, the Home Ministry had reportedly said that it would provide around 750 companies of paramilitary forces for smooth conduct of the election process.

All eyes would be on assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country. It is being speculated that polls could be conducted in seven phases in UP.

In rest of the states, the polls are likely to be conducted in single phase.


OneIndia News

Read more about:

election commission, poll, dates, assembly polls

Other articles published on Jan 4, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 