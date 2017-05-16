Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Andaman islands

An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale hit the Andaman islands on Tuesday.

The jolts were felt around 7.35 pm and there are no reports of loss of lives or damage to property so far.

There is no Tsunami warning in the area as yet. The earthquakes in oceans or areas close to coastline have potential to give rise to Tsunami waves that can wreak havoc. Andaman islands have faced devastating effects of a Tsunami wave after an earthquake in Indonesia a decade back.

On Saturday, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake had struck North Khorasan province in northeast Iran. Three people had died and hundreds were injured. The quake had caused extensive damage in several villages close to the epicentre.

OneIndia News