Earthquake hits Haryana, strong tremors felt in Delhi

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake has hit Haryana's Rohtak. No casualties have been reported. Earthquake tremors were felt in New Delhi and parts of North India in the wee hours of Friday. Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and adjoining regions which woke up many residents with a rude jolt.

The tremors lasted for about a minute. Residents said that they felt strong tremors at around 4.20 am on Friday. No loss of life of property have been reported.

It may be recalled that on May 28 two moderate intensity earthquakes hit Bhaderwah and Doda belts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, ripples of which were felt in several parts of north India, including the national capital.

The first quake, measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, struck the Bhaderwah belt at 7.23 pm,. The second tremor of 3.2 intensity shook Bhaderwah Valley at 7.48 pm.

OneIndia News