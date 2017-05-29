E-rickshaw driver killing: Naidu assures strict against the culprits

New Delhi, May 29: Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Monday condemned the brutal murder of an e-rickshaw driver in Delhi and assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

Taking to twitter sad that an e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death for stopping 2 people from urinating in public in Delhi. He was promoting Swachh Bharat," Naidu tweeted.

The Urban Development, Housing Urban Poverty Alleviation and Information and Broadcasting Minister also said he had spoken to police commissioner and asked him to take stringent action against the culprits.

According to the sources, no arrests have been made so far in connection to the case and an investigation is underway. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused belonged to Delhi University. The police have also spoken to a few eye-witnesses of the incident.

An E-rickshaw driver was allegedly beaten to death on Saturday evening in GTB Nagar after he prevented two students from urinating near the Metro station.

The incident happened when the autodriver who has been identified as Ravinder was parking his e-rickshaw on the roadside and noticed two-three youth who appeared to be students, were drinking alcohol and were urinating on the roadside.

When Ravinder opposed them, an argument ensued in which the youths threatened Ravinder and said they would come back with their friends. The boys then came around with 14-15 men around 8pm to take revenge and thrashed Ravinder. He succumbed to injuries later.

OneIndia News