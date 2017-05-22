E-admit Card (Hall-ticket) for UPSC CSE Prelims 2017 have been released. Candidates can now download the E-admit card from the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in. All candidates who have registered to appear for the UPSC CSE Prelims 2017 will be able to access the E-admit Card.

E-admit Card (Hall-ticket) for UPSC CSE Prelims 2017: How to download

Log on to upsc.gov.in

Choose e-admit card: Civil Services (Preliminary exam 2017 from the 'What's News' corner

You will be directed to the hall ticket page

You can access E-Admit card either by using registration ID or by roll number

Your hall ticket will appear.

Download and take a print out

The link to the E-Admit card will be active until 18 June 2017. Candidates are suggested to download their hall tickets at the earliest in order to avoid last minute rush. Help will be extended to candidates who have misplaced for forgotten their registration or roll number.

A total of 980 bureaucrats will be selected this year through UPSC Civil Services Exam 2017, according to the union government. Application to appear in the UPSC exams was invited in February this year. As per the existing calendar of the Commission, the preliminary examination will be held on 18 June 2017.

The Commission has asked candidates to check entries made in the admit card, immediately after downloading it. Issues if any must be brought to the Commission's notice. Candidates must, without fail, carry the admit card on the day of the exam.

OneIndia News