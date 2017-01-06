DySP Ganapati case returns to haunt Karnataka government

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Karnataka government's reply on a petition in DySP M K Ganapati. The apex court asked the government why the case should not be handed over to the Central bureau of investigation. The Karnataka government has been directed to file its reply in the petition. The deceased cop's family had approached the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe into the case.

In their petition to the SC, Ganapati's father and brother alleged that they suspect foul play in his death as well as consecutive investigation by the CID. Karnataka's CID had filed a report stating that the police officer committed suicide due to personal issues and the same had been tabled in the Karnataka assembly. The then Home Minister K J George was forced to resign following allegations against him by the deceased DySP.

The family had approached the Supreme Court in December last year. Speaking to the media after the Supreme Court's directive to the state government. Ganapati's family said that they didn't trust the investigations carried out by the CID and are hopeful that the CBI will be able to deliver justice to them.

