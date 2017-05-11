Dynasty politics, fodder taint: Lalu's men are now leaning towards Nitish Kumar

Fodder taint, son-rise, dynasty politics- This is what described former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. The cases are piling up not just against him, but a host of allegations have been made against his sons too. The end result of all this may be a switch of loyalties by several leaders of the RJD.

There is already murmur and talks in hush-hush tones in Bihar about many of Lalu's men contemplating a switch over to the JD(U) led by Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar. Most of the Lalu's loyalties and party leaders feel that they could have a better future if they hop on to Nitish Kumar's side.

In the recent part several RJD leaders have complained that Lalu has been giving too much focus to his sons and promoting them. Many who have seen Lalu in good and bad times say that there is no sense of gratitude that they stood by him.

By promoting his son, Tejashwi Yadav, several old guards in the party are feeling let down. What has also added to the heart-burn among the other leaders is that Lalu's other children, Misa Bharti and Tej Pratap have openly voiced their political ambitions. Lalu too is seen openly backing them.

Several leaders such as Raghuvansh Singh, Taslimuddin among others have raised concerns about the latest developments in the party. A lot would depend on the outcome of the trial in the fodder scam. The SC recently directed that the trial in the case be held and completed in nine weeks.

OneIndia News