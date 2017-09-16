Dynasty is nasty and tasty for some people: Venkaiah Naidu

Dynasty is nasty, tasty to some. It would not be too difficult to guess who could have said this. This is Vice-President of India, Venkaiah Naidu.

Dynasty and democracy cannot go hand in hand, the VP said at an event. He said that dynasty is nasty and tasty for some people. He also added that he was not speaking about a party or a person.

Naidu's statements come in the backdrop of Congress vice-president, Rahul Gandhi speaking about dynasty politics in India at an event held last week in the United States of America.

He had said that India was being run by dynasties, saying world history was replete with examples of people taking a plunge into politics due to their family background.

OneIndia News