Durga immersion till 10 pm, Mamata government tells Calcutta HC

The West Bengal government will extend the deadline for the immersion of Durga idols till 10 pm on Bijoya Dashami. The submission was made before the Calcutta High Court in which the Mamata Banerjee said that the deadline for the immersion had been extended by four hours.

The government issued a fresh order saying there was "typographical error" in the earlier one. The original order had raised the hackles of the BJP, Vishva Hindu Parishad and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh which accused the government of interfering with the rights of Hindus to appease Muslims since Muharram will be observed on October 1, a day after Dashami, the last day of Durga Puja.

BJP president Amit Shah had also raised the issue during his three-day trip of Bengal earlier this week.

During the hearing of a case challenging the restriction on immersion after 6pm on Dashami on September 30, advocate general Kishore Dutta on Friday told the court that the government was ready to allow immersion till 10 pm. The advocate general showed the court a fresh circular issued by the government on Thursday.

On August 23 the chief minister said on Twitter that immersion would be allowed till 6pm on September 30 and there would be no immersion at all on October 1, because of Muharram.

