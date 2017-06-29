Dump ISI, come join us, al-Qaeda tell Pakistan terror groups

The 'code of conduct,' was a document recently released by the al-Qaeda in the Sub-Continent (AQIS). In a bid to stay relevant the group formed in 2014 to focus on operations in the sub-continent is now trying to send out a message to its followers.

It has said that it would work together with jihadi groups from India, Bangladesh and Myanmar, which are independent from the influence of intelligence agencies. It is relevant to note that the group does not mention working alongside groups from Pakistan.

Our Strategy Concerning Jihadi Groups:

We will work with jihadi groups (that are independent from intelligence agencies' influence) in India, Bangladesh, and Arakan (Burma)," the group says in one of the sections in the document.

It calls on Pakistan based groups to join it and be free from the influence of the intelligence agencies. We call on all jihadi groups working under anti-Shariah intelligence agencies in any place to end their dependence on them. This is the only way to help the oppressed Muslim, and to make real progress towards implementation of Shariah, because history bears witness that the militaries of taghoot, in the end, destroy fruits of these mujaheedeens' jihad. The Kashmiri jihad is a clear example of this," the document also says.

The Jama'ah also invites brother jihadi groups to conduct combined military operations in accordance with its Code of Conduct. In this regards, the Jama'ah would open-heartedly cooperate with every organisation for the sake of supremacy of Islam and for the strengthening of jihad, the AQIS notes.

We are trying to unite all schools of thought of Ahl us Sunnah wa al-Jamaa'ah in the region under the banner of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan for the implementation of Shariah and against anti-Shariah forces, to get them out of differing about secondary issues and unite on the collective and fundamental matters of religion - which will make this Ummah a well-fortified wall in the face of the enemies of Shariah, the document also reads.

OneIndia News