DU UG May-June Semester Exam 2017 results declared, how to check

The DU UG May-June Semester Exam 2017 results have been declared. The university has declared more than 60 exam results of the regular and ex-students on the official website.

The results are available on the official website of University of Delhi and the students may access it after logging onto it. Students can check their results on du.ac.in.

The university has so far declared a total of 35 results regular students, and 31 results of ex-students. There are three links that have been provided on the official website of the university du.ac.in.

The university has also declared the results of the students admitted in the year 2013, FYUP examinations held during May-June 2017.

OneIndia News