DU UG Admission cut-off 2017: First list today, all you should know

The DU UG Admission cut-off 2017 first list will be released today. The list will be out by today in the evening. The first cut-off list was supposed to be released on June 20, but later it was postponed to June 23. The admission process in colleges - based on this cut-off list will start - from June 24, 2017. Document verification and approval of admission in various colleges will start on June 24 and it will go on till June 28 for the first cut-off.

Once the list is published today admission to various colleges under Delhi University will be done from June 24 to June 28.

The second cut-off will be released on July 1, and the third cut-off will be released on July 7.

DU UG Admission cut-off 2017 dates:

  • Notification of First Cut-off Marks List by the Colleges: June 24
  • Document verification and approval of admission: June 24 to June 28
  • Notification of Second Cut-off Marks List by the Colleges: July 1
  • Document verification and approval of admission: July 1 to July 4
  • Notification of Third Cut-off Marks List by the Colleges: July 7
  • Document verification and approval of admission: July 7 to July 10
  • Notification of Fourth Cut-off Marks List by the Colleges (if any): July 13
  • Document verification and approval of admission: July 13 to July 15
  • Notification of Fifth Cut-off Marks List by the Colleges (if any): July 18
  • Document verification and approval of admission: July 18 to July 19

Verification:

  • Morning College: 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.
  • Evening College: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 2 p.m.

