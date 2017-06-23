DU UG Admission cut-off 2017: First list today, all you should know

The DU UG Admission cut-off 2017 first list will be released today. The list will be out by today in the evening. The first cut-off list was supposed to be released on June 20, but later it was postponed to June 23. The admission process in colleges - based on this cut-off list will start - from June 24, 2017. Document verification and approval of admission in various colleges will start on June 24 and it will go on till June 28 for the first cut-off.
Once the list is published today admission to various colleges under Delhi University will be done from June 24 to June 28.
The second cut-off will be released on July 1, and the third cut-off will be released on July 7.
DU UG Admission cut-off 2017 dates:
- Notification of First Cut-off Marks List by the Colleges: June 24
- Document verification and approval of admission: June 24 to June 28
- Notification of Second Cut-off Marks List by the Colleges: July 1
- Document verification and approval of admission: July 1 to July 4
- Notification of Third Cut-off Marks List by the Colleges: July 7
- Document verification and approval of admission: July 7 to July 10
- Notification of Fourth Cut-off Marks List by the Colleges (if any): July 13
- Document verification and approval of admission: July 13 to July 15
- Notification of Fifth Cut-off Marks List by the Colleges (if any): July 18
- Document verification and approval of admission: July 18 to July 19
Verification:
- Morning College: 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.
- Evening College: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 2 p.m.
OneIndia News