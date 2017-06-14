DU UG Admission 2017: ECA prelim trials from June 17, dates you should know

DU UG Admission 2017: The ECA preliminary trials will commence on June 17 after the online registration for the merit based undergraduate courses in the Delhi University concluded on Tuesday.

Over 3 lakh candidates have registered for more than 60,000 seats in Delhi University and the university is expected to release the first cut-off for the merit based courses by June 20. The ECA preliminary trails will be starting on June 17.

Schedule will be displayed soon says the official website.

The entrance based UG course registration is expected to take place this week itself.

Important dates: DU UG Admissions 2017-2018

Date for Online Registration starts on May 22

Closing Date for Online Registration: June 13

Notification of First Admission List: June 20

Commencement of Classes: July 20

Closing date of Admission: August 16

OneIndia News