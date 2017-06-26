DU announced change in BA LLB test pattern

The examination pattern of the BA LLB entrance test at the Delhi University or DU has been changed. The entrance test is scheduled to be held on July 2.

A notification, issued by the Dean Law Faculty, on Saturday apprised the students of the change. As per the new pattern, there will be 100 multiple choice questions on English language comprehension, general knowledge and current affairs, reasoning and analytical abilities, legal awareness, aptitude in the test.

In the old pattern, there were 175 questions of which around 200 marks and approximately 50 questions, used to be on polity and Constitution. This section has now been completely done away it.

This has been done since the entrance test this year has been centralised and is being conducted by the university.

There are chances that DU will admit just 1,440 students at its three centres as against the 2,310 last year. The Bar Council of India (BCI) had earlier said that DU cannot admit more than 1,440 students.

