DU admissions: Cutoff likely to drop by 3% in second list

With less than a fourth of seats filled by Wednesday, the end of the admissions in undergraduate courses of Delhi University for the first cutoff, a decrease of up to 3% is expected to be issued in the second cut off. Admissions will resume from July 1.

Students who have not made it to the first list or have not made the cut for their desired college, should they wait for the second cut off. Some colleges are likely to close the admissions for the students to certain courses after the second cutoff.

As reported by TOI, the cutoff for PGDAV (Morning) are likely to decrease by up to 3 percentage points. In North Campus, Hindu College filled 650 seats out of 752. Shri Ram College of Commerce, according to sources, is likely to close admissions for Economics (Honours) or may keep it open at the same cutoff (97.75). Off-campus colleges like Kamala Nehru College and Gargi College received a considerable number of applications and almost 50% of their total number of seats have been taken, whereas at Zakir Hussain College there were just 139 admissions against a total of 1,150 seats.

Last year, although the cut off was not 100% for any of the colleges or courses in the first list, the cut off was still high for many courses.

OneIndia News