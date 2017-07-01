DU Admissions 2017: Second cut off list today, 43,000 seats vacant

The second cut off list of the DU Admissions 2017 will be out today. There are 43,000 seats up for grabs in the various colleges under the Delhi University. The first cut off list was released on June 23.

In the first cut-off list, Shri Ram College of Commerce had set the highest demanding 97.75 per cent for BCom (Hons).

This year, however, the cut off has not reached the touchdown mark of 100 per cent as was the case in 2011.

Now, admissions to Delhi University under the first cutoff list have been closed.

In the second cut-off list, a dip of 0.25-1 percentage points across courses is expected.

Details of seats left:

Kirori Mal College: The college will keep the admission open for open for all courses with a lower cutoff except for English and Sanskrit.

Sri Venkateswara College: As of now, only 298 admissions have been approved against the total 1,058 seats.

Lady Shri Ram College: The college has recorded 545 admissions against the total 783 seats.

Shri Ram College of Commerce: Admissions to Economic (Hons) have been closed for general category

Big turn out:

There is expected to be a big turn out at the various colleges today as 43,000 seats are vacant. All courses are still open and many have seen a sharp drop in qualifying marks, including an up to 2% dip in sought-after courses such as English (H), Economics and BCom (H). The biggest drop in cutoff was 9%, for the Hindi (H) program at the College of Vocational Studies.

Hans Raj, Dyal Singh (Evening), Janki Devi Memorial and PGDAV colleges have decreased their BA programme cutoff marks by 3% while the bar was lowered by 5% at Aditi Mahavidyalaya.

There was also a sharp drop in cutoffs at SGBT Khalsa College, which had the highest eligibility percentages among all colleges in the first list.

