DU admissions 2017: Fourth cutoff list on Thursday

The DU admissions 2017 fourth cutoff list will be released on Thursday. This is the last cutoff and 73 per cent of the seats are already full.

On Monday the admission process almost drew to a close.

The fourth cutoff list is to be released on Thursday, however, the qualifying percentage requirement is not expected to drop by more than a mark or two for most popular courses at sought after colleges, Hindustan Times reported. DU has around 56,000 seats at its 60-odd constituent colleges.

Admission to almost 41,000 seats have been approved. Of these, around 37,000 students have paid their fees," said a DU official, who works with the admissions committee.

Students, whose admissions have been approved, have until noon on Tuesday to pay their admission fees online.

OneIndia News