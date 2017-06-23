DU Admissions 2017: First cutoff declared by SRCC, dip in BCom (h), Economics (h)

The DU admission 2017 first cut off of the Shri Ram College of Commerce has announced the first cutoff with minimum marks for B.Com (hons) and Economic (hons) set at 97.5 per cent, a dip for both subjects over last year's cut off.

For B.Com (hons), there is a dip of 0.25 percentage points from last year's 98%. For Economics (hons), the dip is of 0.50 percentage points from last year's 98.25%.

This year, however, the cut off has not reached the touchdown mark of 100 per cent as was the case in 2011. This year the cut off for B.Com. (Honors) at SRCC is 97.75%. The cut off required by a general candidate for admisison to BA Economics (Honors) is same as B.Com. (Honors) that is 97.75%. This is a marginal dip from last year when the cut off for B.Com. (H) was 98% and the cut off for BA Economics was 98.25%.

DU Admission 2017 cut offs for other categories:

OBC candidates need 95.25% for B.Com. (H) and 95.75% for BA Economics (H). SC students need 92.00% for B.Com. and 95.00% for BAA Economics. Students in ST category would need 88.00% for B.Com. and 92.25% for BA Economics. For B.Com. PwD candidaets would need 89.25% and 95.50% for BA Economics. Kashmiri Migrants require 87.75% for B.Com. and 94.75% for BA Economics.

Admission process:

June 24, 2017 - General (98.5% and above) and OBC (96% and above)

June 27-28 - All other candidates

