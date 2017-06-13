DU Admission 2017: St Stephens to announce cut off date for UG courses today

The St. Stephens College, located in the North Campus of Delhi University will today release the first cut off list for under-graduate courses today. The application process for admission to the UG courses had ended yesterday.

The college conducts a separate application and selection process though it is a constituent of the DU.

The interview process would begin after the declaration of the cut off list. The interview list will be published on June 15. The college will also conduct an aptitude test for students who are shortlisted for interview.

St. Stephens is one of the top colleges in the country and had received 23,500 applications against 400 seats last year. In 2016, St. Stephens remained one of the DU colleges with some of the highest cut offs. The cut off for admission to BA English was 99 per cent, for Science it was 98 per cent and for Humanities it was 97.50 per cent.

Courses offered under UG programmes:

B.Sc. (honors) in Chemistry

B.Sc. (honors) in Physics

B.Sc. (honors) in Mathematics

B.Sc. Programme

BA (Honors) in Economics

BA (Honors) in Philosophy

BA (Honors) in History

BA (Honors) in Sanskrit

BA Programme

After the declaration, candidates who qualify can check if they have been shortlisted for the interview on June 15 after 4 pm. The information can be availed either on the college website or college notice-board.

OneIndia News