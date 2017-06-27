DU Admission 2017: Sports trial starts, check venue and schedule

The DU Admission 2017 has begun and the sports trial will start today. Those who have applied under the sports quota for UG programmes could read through for all important information on venue, dates etc.

The Sports Trials will be held till July 6. After the sports trial, the university will publish the merit list of selected students who will be eligible for admission. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of performance of the students in the trial. The detailed schedule and venue for the sports trial is available on the official website of the university.

Sports Trial Scheduled For June 27, 2017

Today the University is holding the sports trial for Football (Men), Basketball (Men), Volleyball (Women) and Judo (Men and Women).

Basketball (M) from 7:30 am at Multipurpose Hall, Sports Complex, University of Delhi

Football (M) from 7:00 am at Rugby Stadium, Sports Complex, University of Delhi

Volleyball (W) from 8:00 am at Gargi College, University of Delhi

Judo (M & W) from 8:00 am at Multipurpose Hall, Sports Complex, University of Delhi

Sports Trial for June 28, 2017

Tomorrow, the University will hold the sports trial for Athletics (Men and Women), Cross Country (Men and Women), Boxing (Men and Women), Canoeing, Kayaking, and Rowing (Men and Women), Cricket (Women), Hockey (Women), Shooting (Men and Women).

Athletics and Cross Country from 7:00 am at University Pologround, Near New Police Line, Kingsway Camp

Boxing (Men and Women) from 8:00 am at Dyal Singh College, Lodhi Road

Canoeing, Kayaking, and Rowing (Men and Women) from 7:30 am at Yamuna River, Main Wazirabad Road, Near-Nanaksar Old Water Pump, Sonia Vihar

Cricket (Women) from 8:00 am at Kamala Nehru College, August Kranti Marg

Hockey (Women) from 7:30 am at Janki Devi Memorial College, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Marg

Shooting (M & W) from 9:00 am at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, Tughlakabad

Things you must note:

Students appearing for Sports Trial should bring a print out of their under graduate application form.

Students should report 30 minutes before the designated time.

Applicants should bring their own sports kit in case appearing for the trial of any of the following sports:

Badminton: Yonex AS-2 Shuttle Cocks

Ball Badminton: Paramount Tournament Balls

Baseball: Crown Super Plus Balls

Chess: Chess Board with Chess Clock

Cricket: Sonex Test Selection Match Balls

Hockey: Flash / Rakshak Balls

Softball: Crown Cork Centre Balls

Squash: Dunlop Yellow Dot Balls

Shooting: Shooting Pallets for Air Pistol / Air Rifle and Ammunition for Shotgun.

Table Tennis: TTFI/ ITTF approved Plastic Balls

Tennis: Wilson Balls

OneIndia News