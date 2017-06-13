DU Admission 2017: Silence persists on application dates for entrance based UG courses

DU Admission 2017: The Delhi University began the application process for Post Graduate, MPhil, and PhD courses yesterday, but there is still no word on the application commencement date for the entrance based undergraduate courses.

DU has already concluded the application for the merit based UG courses. However there has been no update regarding the entrance based courses.

DU is likely to conduct entrance exam for admission to 9 different under graduate courses this year. The DU had earlier said that the application for entrance based courses will begin from May 31. However a fresh date is awaited.

This year, the university notified entrance exam for the following 9 courses:

Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)

Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis)

B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics

B.A. (Hons.) Humanities and Social Sciences

Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)

Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports: B.Sc. (P.E., H.E. & S.)

B.A. (Hons.) Multimedia and Mass Communication

B.Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations)

B.A. (Hons.) Music

