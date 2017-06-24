DU Admission 2017: Full cut off list here, list of documents needed

Admission

Check the centralised admission website (http://ug.du.ac.in/app/) and respective college websites to see if you meet the cut-off for your choice of course.

If you meet the cut-off, log in to your registered account on the UG admission portal and select the college/course, where you wish to take admission.

Once done with selecting the course and the college, you will need to take a print out of the admission form and other documents, and head to the college for verification of documents and calculation of the cut-off percentage.

If the cut-off is met and the documents are in place, the college will keep the original documents to avoid multiple admissions. After this, they will approve the admission on the UG admission portal. Documents will be returned if you withdraw/cancel the admission.

Once you are done with the above, log on to the UG admission portal to pay the admission fee through the available online payment options. You will be able to pay the fee till 12 noon on the next day of the given admission list deadline.