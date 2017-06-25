DU Admission 2017: Cut off list on July 1, all the information here

The DU Admission 2017 will kicked off on Saturday witnessed major confusion as most of the websites were overloaded. Several students flocked outside the colleges as the websites were not accessible.
On Friday the Delhi University released its first cut-off list for UG courses.
The university received around 2.2 lakh applications this year. There are around 56,000 seats in DU's 63 colleges. Here we provide you things you need to keep in mind and also the complete cut-off list.
Next list on July 1:
The university will release its second list on July 1 2017. Like the registration process, the process of selecting courses and colleges will be online, and applicants will only have to visit colleges for verification of documents. Admission fee can also be paid online.
What you need to carry:
The applicants will need to carry their Class X and Class XII marksheets and certificates, character certificate, caste certificate (if any), and two self-attested passport size photographs. Those who have passed their senior secondary examination from outside Delhi will also need to produce transfer certificate from their school/college, as well as migration certificate from the board/university.
Admission:
Check the centralised admission website (http://ug.du.ac.in/ app/) and respective college websites to see if you meet the cut-off for your choice of course.
If you meet the cut-off, log in to your registered account on the UG admission portal and select the college/course, where you wish to take admission.
Once done with selecting the course and the college, you will need to take a print out of the admission form and other documents, and head to the college for verification of documents and calculation of the cut-off percentage.
If the cut-off is met and the documents are in place, the college will keep the original documents to avoid multiple admissions. After this, they will approve the admission on the UG admission portal. Documents will be returned if you withdraw/cancel the admission.
Once you are done with the above, log on to the UG admission portal to pay the admission fee through the available online payment options. You will be able to pay the fee till 12 noon on the next day of the given admission list deadline.