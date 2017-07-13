DU 4th Cut off List 2017-18 released

The DU 4th Cut off List 2017-18 for B A, B.Sc, B.Com, Arts, Commerce and Science has been announced. The list is available on the official website.

This is the last cutoff and 73 per cent of the seats are already full.

Admission to almost 41,000 seats have been approved. Of these, around 37,000 students have paid their fees," said a DU official, who works with the admissions committee. The list is available at du.ac.in.

This includes various colleges such as SRCC, Hindu College, Ramjas College, Guru Gobind Singh College, Guru Nanak Dev College, Ramlal College, Kalindi College, Marinda House College, Lady Shri Ram, Venky, Hansraj, Gargi, Shaheed Rajguru College and others.

OneIndia News