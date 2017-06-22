DTE Karnataka Diploma Result April 2017 declared, revaluation date soon

The DTE Karnataka Diploma Result April 2017 has been declared. The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Karnataka has declared the diploma result of polytechnic 2nd, 4th, 6th semester examination 2017. Candidates can check the results on the official website.

Candidates can also apply for revaluation of their answer sheets, the process of which DTE will announce soon on its official website. The results are available at dte.kar.nic.in.

How to check DTE Karnataka Diplomat Result April 2017

Log on to dte.kar.nic.in

Search for the link 'Karnataka Diploma May/June results 2016'

Enter your institute code, register and semester numbers

View result

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News