DTE Karnataka diploma April, May result 2017 declared, how to check

The DTE Karnataka diploma April, May result 2017 has been declared. The results are available on the official website. Those who appeared in the DTE Karnataka Polytechnic diploma exam 2017 held in April month can now check their results.

The official website was slow once the results were declared. Students are advised to be patient as this is due to the load on the servers. The results are available at dte.kar.nic.in.

How to check DTE Karnataka diploma April, May result 2017:

Go to dte.kar.nic.in

Click on results tab

Chose semester

Fill roll number

Submit and download

Take a printout

