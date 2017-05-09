Drunken drivers are like suicide bombers says court

A Delhi court equated drunken drivers to suicide bombers. While sending an offender to jail for five days, the court said that drunken drivers are no less than suicide bombers.

The court also refused to let off the man on mere payment of fine, saying doing so would convey the message that he can get away by just paying some money. "Such drivers on the roads are no less than the suicide bombers," District and Sessions Judge Girish Kathpalia said as he dismissed the plea of Ravi Shankar, a south Delhi resident, who had challenged the five-day jail term claiming that no one can be reformed in prison.

The judge said he did not agree with the submission of Shankar's counsel that imprisonment would not be fruitful as no reformation occurs in jail, and observed that going by this argument, no convict would be imprisoned.

Leniency in such like cases by converting the sentence of imprisonment to fine would not only send wrong signals to the society but will also have negative impact on the mindset of the convict, conveying to him that by spending money, he can get away with such offences," the judge said.

OneIndia News