Drunk policeman caught dancing with girls in Uttar Pradesh

A video of a drunk policeman in uniform dancing with girls has surfaced on Thursday. The policeman was caught dancing while on duty at an event in Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh.

The drunk policeman was seen dancing with three girls and showering currency notes on them intermittently. As of now, there is no information about the identity of the policeman. It is also not clear whether the incident has come to the notice of superiors.

#WATCH: Uttar Pradesh policeman drunk while on duty, dances in uniform at an event in Shravasti (May 3rd) pic.twitter.com/xJu86PRoPH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 4, 2017

In March, four constables in Etawah district were caught red-handed while consuming alcohol in their official jeep. They were supposed to supervise religious procession near the Vitholi Police Station on the first day of Navratri. The local Assistant Superintendent of Police immediately suspended all four policemen and ordered an institutional inquiry.

In a separate incident, soon after UP assembly election the Bahujan Samaj Party had uploaded a video of two drunk cops on-duty. The party wanted to expose reality of UP police- Dial 100 service launched by the Akhilesh Yadav government.

OneIndia News