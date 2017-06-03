Drugs openly sold near schools in Bengaluru: Reality apprised to Siddaramaiah by a boy

Bengaluru, June 3: It's an open secret, drugs are being sold near schools in India's IT hub Bengaluru, and unfortunately the police have failed to nab the culprits.

The reality once again haunted the ruling Congress in Karnataka, when a young school-going boy told CM Siddaramaiah that drugs-related business is rampant near his school in the city.

The CM was apprised of the situation during a meeting between a group of students from various parts of the state and Siddaramaiah at the Vidhan Soudha in the city on Friday.

After the boy told him the dark reality, the visibly embarrassed CM quickly picked up the phone and instructed officials to handle the matter.

"One child says next to their school, drugs are being sold. K Narayanapura. Immediately, carry out a special drive and personally attend to it. Stand there and get it done," Siddaramaiah told an official.

One other girl told the CM that she had bad experience during her stay in a government-run hostel. "I was there for 15 days and my experience was too bad. There was no arrangement for girls to bathe."

Once again, Siddaramaiah turned to officials at the meet and said, "Visit it personally-- and attend to the issues. Whoever officials are giving problems to the girls, take action against them."

The unique meeting was hosted by Karnataka Child Right's Commission and UNICEF. The annual interaction between the state CM and students saw participation of children from 30 districts.

The organisers say the interaction helps children from various corners of Karnataka to share their experiences of school life with the most important person of the state.

During the meeting, children mostly narrated various problems plaguing the education system in the state. The CM on his part assured that all the needful steps would be taken to help them study well without any problems.

