Drug trafficking case: Punjab Inspector suspended

Punjab Police Inspector Inderjit Singh and ASI Ajeb Singhhave been suspended from duty for their alleged links with drug smugglers.

Inspector Singh was arrested by the special task force of Punjab Police with 4 kg of heroin in Kapurthala on Monday. Later, has confessed to having "links" with drug suppliers in Amritsar region.

The raids were carried out in the morning at inspector Singh's residence at the Jalandhar police lines, from where he was arrested, and his official quarters at Phagwara.

Police seized 7 kgs of narcotics, including 4 kgs of heroin, one Italy-made 9 mm pistol, live cartridges of various calibres and Rs 16.50 lakh in cash.

The inspector's involvement in drug trafficking came to light when the STF, set up by the Congress government to tackle the drug menace in Punjab, was analysing cases pertaining to large recoveries of narcotics in the last five years. Its sleuths discovered that Inderjit, as the inspector, had seized a lot of drugs in 2013-14.

(With agency inputs)