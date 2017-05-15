Drought: 26 elephants died in southeren forests in just 4 months

Tamil Nadu/ Kerala, May 15: As the south Indian states undergoing one of the worst droughts in the past century, the situation has become so bad that the wildlife in the state has been affected too, with several wild elephants dying due the heat. The death toll of jumbos has been on a steady rise in the last few months leaving many animal lovers and environmentalists perplexed.

This year, the toll has already increased to 18 in Kerala and 8 in Tamil Nadu in just four months. There is lack of water and balanced nutrition, the rain can save elephants now said Ramasubramanian, DFO Coimbatore Forest Range.