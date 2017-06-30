Drive to stop tobacco sale near Delhi schools

New Delhi, Jun 29: The Delhi Police and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation have started a joint campaign to make all educational institutions tobacco free.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Jatin Narwal said tobacco sellers had been removed from around schools during summer vacations.

However, he has said that after the schools reopen, local residents will have to assist them in ensuring that tobacco products are not sold nears schools.

Strict legal action will be initiated against those who engage in selling these products near schools, he added. Krishna Kumar, the director of education, NDMC, said that all the educational institutions had been asked to put up signboards cautioning against the usage and sale of tobacco products.

