Drive to stop tobacco sale near Delhi schools

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News

New Delhi, Jun 29: The Delhi Police and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation have started a joint campaign to make all educational institutions tobacco free.

Drive to stop tobacco sale near Delhi schools
Image for representation only

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Jatin Narwal said tobacco sellers had been removed from around schools during summer vacations.

However, he has said that after the schools reopen, local residents will have to assist them in ensuring that tobacco products are not sold nears schools.

Strict legal action will be initiated against those who engage in selling these products near schools, he added. Krishna Kumar, the director of education, NDMC, said that all the educational institutions had been asked to put up signboards cautioning against the usage and sale of tobacco products.

PTI

Read more about:

tobacco, sale, delhi, schools

Story first published: Friday, June 30, 2017, 2:05 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 30, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...