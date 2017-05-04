DRI officials seize narcotic substance: two arrested

The DRI sleuths interrogated the duo on suspicion, while they were borading flight to Sri Lanka at Chennai airport.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Chennai, May 4: Brown sugar weighing around two kilograms was seized from two Colombo-bound passengers at the airport on Thursday, airport officials said.

A team of DRI sleuths intercepted two men on suspicion, when they arrived at the airport to board flight to Sri Lanka, they said.

Two kg brown sugar seized at Chennai airport, duo detained
Two kg brown sugar seized at Chennai airport, duo detained. Image for representation only.

Officials found the contraband concealed in their baggage, they added.

The narcotic substance was seized and the duo, one hailing from Devakottai in Sivaganga district and another from here were being questioned, officials said.

The duo are expected to be handed over to anti-narcotics authorities for further action, they added.

PTI

Read more about:

brown sugar, chennai airport, chennai

Other articles published on May 4, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...