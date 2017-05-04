DRI officials seize narcotic substance: two arrested

Chennai, May 4: Brown sugar weighing around two kilograms was seized from two Colombo-bound passengers at the airport on Thursday, airport officials said.

A team of DRI sleuths intercepted two men on suspicion, when they arrived at the airport to board flight to Sri Lanka, they said.

Officials found the contraband concealed in their baggage, they added.

The narcotic substance was seized and the duo, one hailing from Devakottai in Sivaganga district and another from here were being questioned, officials said.

The duo are expected to be handed over to anti-narcotics authorities for further action, they added.

