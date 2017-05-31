Dr Zakir Naik applies for Malaysian citizenship

Controversial Islamic preacher, Dr Zakir has sought Malaysian citizenship, the National Investigation Agency says. The NIA has learnt that he applied for Malaysian citizenship after India renewed efforts to have him deported from Saudi Arabia.

Naik wanted in a series of cases ranging from conversions to backing terror had left India 1 year back for Saudi Arabia. Repeated efforts directing him to join the probe in India have failed. An offer made by him to depose through video-conferencing was rejected by the NIA.

With Naik now applying for citizenship in Malaysia, India will make efforts to ensure it does not happen. Indian agencies say that Malaysia is aware of the cases against Naik and hope that the authorities there may not heed to his request.

The NIA would share the details of the cases registered against Naik with the Malaysian government. All attempts would be made to ensure that he does not get citizenship of anyother country, NIA officials said.

Naik's NGO, the Islamic Research Foundation had recently been banned by the Union Government. A tribunal too had confirmed the ban under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

OneIndia News