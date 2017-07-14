Doval's China doctrine: We need you, but not at the cost of a compromise

The National Security Advisor of India, Ajit Doval is likely to visit China amidst the standoff between the two countries. It is expected that the standoff would melt down during his China visit as he is expected to find a solution there.

Known as a man who relied on a military solution over a compromise, it would be interesting to see how Doval would go about his business in China. India would not compromise on its territorial interests he would say when asked. His views on the territorial interests of the country whether it is China or Pakistan are now famously known as the Doval doctrine.

Doval is well aware that China has is mightier than India on the military front. However he makes it clear that China's weak spot is on the missile front. India must ramp up its missile capabilities, he always said.

He had also said even though the relationship with China is very important for India, there can be no compromise on matters relating to sovereignty. At a security conference he had said that India would like to develop relations with China to such an extent till the time our territorial sovereignty and integrity is not compromised.

At China one would get to witness a mix of both the hardliner stance as well diplomacy. China is not known to compromise, but highly placed sources tell OneIndia that the matter will be sorted out. Relations will be fine, our stance would be made clear, but not at the cost of a compromise, the source also said.

OneIndia News