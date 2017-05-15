Doordarshan looks for TRP increase, proposes Mahabharat type serials

In a bid to increase Television Rating Points or TRPs, Doordarshan has decided to telecast Mahabharat and Ramayan kind of mega serials. Such serials were not aired in the past couple of years. Now Doordarshan has decided that it would air these mega serials as they would increase TRPs and also fill in the coffers.

Prasar Bharti feels that by telecasting such serials it would gain substantial revenue. There is a major market for such serials and hence the same must be capitalised on, Prasar Bharti feels.

In order to enhance revenue, it has been decided that the board is contemplating increasing the commissioning fee of serials. The past few years did not see such mega serials being telecast as the commissioning fees were too low. Several private channels have been trying to follow in the footsteps of Doordarshan, but they have been unable to generate the required revenue. This is primarily because these private channels do not have the kind of following Doordarshan enjoys. Hence the state broadcasters has decided to capitalise on this and start airing the Mahabharat and Ramayan kind of serials once again.

OneIndia News