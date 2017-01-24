Don’t support ban on Jallikattu or PETA: Kamal Haasan

A day after Tamil Nadu witnessed violence, vandalism and arson over Jallikattu, actor Kamal Haasan said that he was against all kinds of bans and asked people not to ask for a ban on or abuse organisations such as PETA. Addressing the press, Haasan sought an explanation to police violence witnessed on Monday. "I do hope that they were not real policemen. I was too shocked looking at the violence in Chennai on Monday as well as the police action. No law and justice system is infallible. We have corrected many laws in the country. I hope that some explanation is given," he said.

Haasan had on Monday too had taken to his Twitter page to condemn the crackdown on protesters at Marina beach. He even posted a video of policemen indulging in vandalism seeking an explanation for the same. "I do not endorse any kind of ban. Do not ban but regulate Jallikattu. Bulls are taken care of well. More people die in accidents than in Jallikattu. Does that mean we ban vehicles? Double standards on animal rights has to spot," he added.

"We were the early agitators against the anti-Jallikattu law and the protests were a symbol of discontent. Parents supported their children's protest this time around simply because they knew that the case was genuine. I do not colour myself as a man of any political party but will take on the colour of the movement," he added.

OneIndia News