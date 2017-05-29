Don't need eating lessons from Delhi, Nagpur: Pinarayi on beef ban

I don't need eating lesson habits from Delhi or Nagpur, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said while commenting on the India-wide ban on sale of cattle.

Taking a dig at the BJP-ruled Centre and the RSS, Pinarayi Vijayan said he didn't need a lesson in food habits from New Delhi or Nagpur. The state government will give all facilities to people to have food of their choice. There is no need for Keralites to learn it from anybody in New Delhi or Nagpur, he also said.

The Kerala government is believed to be working on a new law to counter the ban imposed by the centre. This comes in the wake of a political slugfest in the state amidst a barbaric incident in which Congress workers slaughtered a cow.

Police have registered a case against a Youth Congress worker and his accomplices for the alleged ox slaughter in Kannur during a 'beef fest' organised across the state by the Congress and the Left to protest the Centre's ban.

"A case has been registered under Sect 120 A of the Kerala Police Act on the basis of a complaint of Yuva Morcha activist", Kannur SP Siva Vikram, told PTI. The offence deals with slaughtering any animal in a way that causes annoyance or inconvenience to the public and is punishable with imprisonment up to one year or a fine of up to Rs 5,000 or with both.

OneIndia News